Durant (Achilles injury recovery) won't play Friday against the Cavaliers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old was added to the injury report as questionable Friday morning and has now been ruled out after playing 50 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Cleveland. It's also the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's a good opportunity for the Nets to limit Durant's workload coming off the Achilles surgery. Joe Harris could be more involved in the offense for Brooklyn during his absence.