Nets' Kevin Durant: Not pursuing late-season return

Coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed Saturday that he doesn't expect Durant (Achilles) to play at any point during the regular season or postseason, the Associated Press reports. "No, I think we're all on the same page," Atkinson said, when asked about a potential 2019-20 return for the star forward. "That's not going to happen."

Atkinson's comments essentially align with what Durant said about the matter during the preseason, so it doesn't appear the organization has changed its tone with regard to the 10-time All-Star's rehab from June surgery to repair a torn right Achilles' tendon. The coach at least acknowledged that Durant "is getting better," offering optimism that the 31-year-old will be at or near full strength for the start of training camp next fall.