Durant closed with 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Celtics.

Durant took a backseat to the James Harden show as the Nets finally put the Celtics out of their misery with another comfortable victory. Durant is firing on all cylinders right now and appears primed for what should be a mouth-watering matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Where this series takes us is anyone's guess but as fans, we simply need to sit back and enjoy the show.