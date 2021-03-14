Durant (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Chris Milholen of Nets Daily reports.

Durant is still without an official timetable to reutrn. Given he has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with a left hamstring strain, a return to practice will be the first step for him to ramp things up. While he is sidelined, look for Bruce Brown to continue seeing an increased role with the team, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) should also see extra run assuming he returns Monday.