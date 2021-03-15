Durant (hamstring) is expected to remain out for another one-to-two weeks as the Nets exercise caution with his recovery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant is set for another scan on his strained left hamstring this week, after which we may get some more details as to when he's expected back. The All-Star forward has not played since Feb. 13, and he's missed 13 of the Nets' last 14 contests. When healthy, Durant has put up MVP-caliber numbers in his return from a torn Achilles, but his 19 total missed games have been a thorn in the side of fantasy managers. Assuming he remains sideliend for the entirety of Week 13, Durant will add at least four more absences to his tally.