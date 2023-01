Durant (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Durant is out for the remainder of Sunday's game, but the severity of his injury is unclear. While he will have extra time to recover for Thursday's matchup with Boston, testing in the upcoming days on his right knee will determine his status. T.J. Warren, Yuta Watanabe and Joe Harris will likely see expanded roles in Durant's absence.