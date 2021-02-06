Durant (COVID-19 protocols) was removed from Friday's game against Toronto in the third quarter and won't return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant was unavailable to start Friday's game due to contact tracing, but he checked into the game early in the first quarter. However, he was removed from the game just after halftime due to the league's health and safety protocols. Prior to his removal, he recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 19 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.