Durant will not play Friday against the Thunder due to injury recovery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant's minutes have been shockingly high after being about a year and a half removed from an Achilles tear. He's averaging 36.7 minutes on the season but has garnered 40.5 minutes per game across his past six appearances. With Durant sidelined Friday, expect Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown to see more minutes.