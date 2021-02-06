Durant (COVID-19 protocols) won't be eligible to rejoin the Nets until Friday, meaning he'll miss games Saturday at Philadelphia, Tuesday at Detroit and Wednesday versus Indiana, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant initially appeared set to miss Friday's game against the Raptors while he waited to complete contact tracing, but he was then cleared to check in the game late in the first quarter. He was later pulled in the second half after playing 19 minutes, with the league citing health and safety protocols. Brooklyn proceeded to rule him out for Saturday's game at Philadelphia, and Charania's report indicates Durant will be out for the back-to-back set to begin the upcoming week. The situation has been a bit of a headache for fantasy managers, but at least now, there's some resolution with his status. While Durant is sidelined, Jeff Green, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown could all see increased roles.