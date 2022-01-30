Durant (knee) won't be available to play for the Eastern Conference in the Feb. 20 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said in his appearance on "NBA on TNT Tuesday Night."

When Durant was diagnosed Jan. 16 with a sprained MCL of his left knee, the Nets pegged his estimated recovery timeline at 4-to-6 weeks. While the short end of that timetable would theoretically give Durant a chance at playing in the All-Star Game, he apparently hasn't made enough progress at this point to make himself available for the exhibition. Brooklyn likely won't provide an update on a target date for Durant's return to the lineup until he's able to resume practicing in some capacity.