Durant (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Lakers, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Durant will miss a third straight game Thursday as a result of a strained left hamstring. The organization will be understandably cautious with the future Hall-of-Famer considering he's coming off a torn Achilles. Even with that being the case, Durant has been excellent this season, averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 35.7 minutes.