Durant scored 17 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Durant took the court for the first time in almost two months and didn't show any signs of rust, as he didn't miss a single shot throughout the game en route to a 17-point outing. Durant might be on a minutes restriction in his first few games back in action after missing 23 straight games, but if Wednesday's contest is of any indication, he should be back to his regular workload -- both in terms of production and minutes -- sooner than later.