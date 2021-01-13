Durant plans on playing Wednesday against the Nuggets, which is the second game of a back-to-back, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off an Achilles tear, Durant has looked very much like himself. He dropped 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Denver. Prior to that contest, he was averaging 29.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks. There was some concern that Durant may not appear in any back-to-backs this season due to concern about the Achilles. He rested one back-to-back earlier this season, but it seems like the restrictions are off. Expect him to play Wednesday unless the medical staff steps in.