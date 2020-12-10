Durant (Achilles) will play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Wizards and is "talking with the training staff and the coaching staff to see what [his] load will be," Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

As expected, after not playing since tearing his Achilles in the 2019 playoffs, Durant will take the court for the first time during Sunday's preseason opener. The team staff will likely remain extremely cautious with Durant during exhibition play, but we shouldn't be surprised if he sees around 20 minutes since his recovery time off has been extremely long. There's a good chance that when the regular season opens, Durant will consistently see 30-plus minutes per game.