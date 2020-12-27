Durant will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, but the Nets are yet to determine his status for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Nets are heading into their first back-to-back of the season, so this could set the precedent for how they handle Durant's workload. The prevailing belief heading into the year was that Durant would sit one half of back-to-backs, and while that could very well be the case, the fact that the team is yet to make a decision has to be viewed as a positive indication. The two-time Finals MVP has looked like his old self through two games, and he finished the Nets' Christmas Day dismantling of the Celtics with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.