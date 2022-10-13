Durant recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes Wednesday in a win over Milwaukee.

Durant ramped up to 31 minutes -- his most so far in the preseason -- in the Nets' third exhibition game, and he finished second on the team in both scoring and assists. The All-Star forward has his worst shooting game of the exhibition slate thus far, but he's still holding a 51.4 percent conversion rate overall. Durant has also averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 dimes, 3.7 boards, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across three contests.