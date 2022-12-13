Durant recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-100 victory over the Wizards.

It's the seventh time in his last nine games that Durant has racked up 30 or more points, and it's not a coincidence the Nets have caught fire at the same time. The 34-year-old is averaging 32.4 points, 7.1 boards, 5.9 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting an incredible 60.5 percent from the floor.