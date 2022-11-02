Durant produced 32 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Bulls.

The Nets faded late, getting out-scored 31-19 in the fourth quarter, but Durant still produced another big line in the box score. The 34-year-old has yet to score fewer than 26 points in a game, averaging 32.5 points, 5.6 boards, 4.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 threes a night despite the chaotic start to the season the 2-6 Nets have experienced as a team.