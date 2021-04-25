Durant compiled 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 win over the Suns.

Coach Steve Nash used Durant in the second unit the last time he returned from injury in early April, and it's worked well for the All-Star in both instances. Durant certainly looked like he could handle more than the 28 minutes allotted to him, and it was encouraging to see at least two of Brooklyn's elites back on the floor at the same time. Durant has played only 25 games this season. Despite the enormous talent available, many speculate that Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (hamstring) won't have sufficient time to develop the chemistry necessary for a playoff run. With only two of the pieces intact, the Nets will carry on and hope for the best.