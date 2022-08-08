Durant reiterated his trade request during a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai on Saturday by saying Brooklyn's brass has to choose between him or the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant formally requested a trade at the end of June, and the Nets appeared willing to comply but were unable to find a partner due to their lofty return demands. Per Charania, the Celtics, Raptors and Heat remain the primary candidates to acquire Durant, but their offers remain negligible compared to Brooklyn's initial demands. Kyrie Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option for next season after appearing in just 29 contests last year due to his vaccination status, and the Nets further improved their roster by trading for Royce O'Neale, signing T.J. Warren and re-signing Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton. However, with Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris' (ankle) futures uncertain, Durant has expressed that he doesn't have faith in the team's direction, though his ultimatum suggests that could be rectified quickly. Charania also relays that a training-camp holdout could be in place if Durant doesn't get his way.