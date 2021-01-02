Durant had 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The Hawks got the best of Brooklyn in Friday's rematch, but Durant turned in another stellar fantasy performance. Through five games, Durant looks every bit the part of a top-five player int he league, averaging 28.2 points, 6.2 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.6 made threes with a 51/50/90 shooting line.