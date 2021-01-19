Durant posted 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 125-123 win over the Bucks.

Durant ended just one rebound and four assists shy of recording his first triple-double of the season, and he has been an absolute monster across all fantasy formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet with ease. Durant has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games since his return to action following a three-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols, and he has also posted two double-doubles during that span.