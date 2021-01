Durant is questionable for Friday's game at Cleveland for right Achilles injury recovery, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Durant is averaging 38.3 minutes over the past six games and played 50 minutes Wednesday, so the Nets appear to be considering giving him some rest heading into Friday's and Saturday's back-to-back set. Even if Durant plays Friday against the Cavs, his status may still be in question for Saturday's matchup with the Heat.