Durant scored 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks.

It was another elite performance from Durant in a clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo, although his numbers fell a little short of those posted by the Milwaukee superstar. Durant has dropped more than 30 points in four of five games since returning to action from a thigh bruise, averaging 33.2 points, 7.6 boards, 5.2 assists, 3.6 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and a blistering 54.5 percent from beyond the arc.