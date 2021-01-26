Durant had 20 points (6-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Heat.

Durant struggled badly from the field in this one, but he still found a way to pace the Nets in both points and rebounds while also ending as the team's second-best passer. Durant is having an MVP-caliber season and this game is the best example, as he is still able to post strong stat lines even when he's struggling from the field. He has scored 20 or more points in every single game this season.