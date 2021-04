Durant (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.

The Nets left the door open for Durant to return, but he was initially listed as doubtful so it never appeared overly realistic. The former MVP continues to move in the right direction, however, and the hope is that he can be back in the lineup at some point during Week 16. The Nets host the Pelicans on Wednesday before finishing up a three-game week Saturday night against the Lakers.