Durant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 31-year-old will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive contest due to the hamstring injury, which comes after coach Steve Nash said Sunday he had "no update" on the former MVP. Durant's next chance to take the court will be Thursday versus Orlando, though there's been no indication he's expected to retake the court to this point.