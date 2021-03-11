Durant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics and is scheduled for medical imaging next week, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The team didn't provide an updated return timeline, but coach Steve Nash said there will be an "appropriate ramp up" period before Durant is cleared to play, so he should remain sidelined for the near future. The 32-year-old hasn't seen game action since Feb. 14 due to a left hamstring strain, and the Nets are remaining cautious to try and avoid any issues later in the season. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Nash also said Durant is participating in individual halfcourt work, but he could ramp things up if the next scan brings good news.