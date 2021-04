Durant (rest) won't play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The 32-year-old will sit out the second half of the back-to-back set after putting up 42 points (16-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pacers. Kyrie Irving (groin) didn't play Thursday but is available and should lead the offense Friday. Durant should rejoin the lineup Sunday at Milwaukee.