Nets' Kevin Durant: Return not ruled out for 2019-20

Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a recent interview with Grant Chapman of Newshub that the team isn't officially ruling Durant (Achilles) out for the 2019-20. "That's a $110 [million] question. In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot," Marks said. "When you've got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we're never going to push him to come back," Marks said. "When the timing is right, he'll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though -- before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant, and that's a good thing."

The Brooklyn brass continues to shy away from placing any expectations on Durant, who last played in June 2019, when he suffered a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors. Durant's camp has also deflected talk of a return, as his business partner Rich Kleiman said in March that the thought of the two-time NBA Finals MVP returning in June or July was "not very realistic." However, as it looks more and more like the season could resume in the late summer or fall, the possibility of Durant making his Nets debut comes more realistic, at least in theory.