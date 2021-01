Durant (COVID-19 protocols) is available to play Sunday against the Thunder, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Durant will make his return after missing the last three games due to the league's health and safety protocols. With Kyrie Irving still out due to personal reasons, Durant should have a big game as is customary for him. The 32-year-old is averaging 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.2 steals per game so far for the Nets.