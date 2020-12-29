Durant (rest) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Durant will return after being rested during Monday's overtime loss to the Grizzlies. The 32-year-old forward is looking excellent through the first three games of the year, with averages of 26.7 points on 53.2 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.7 steals per game. Durant and Kyrie Irving's return will equate to decreased workloads for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Taurean Prince.