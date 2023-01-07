Durant closed with 33 points (9-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over New Orleans.

Durant struggled with efficiency and needed 26 shots to score 33 points, but that's what happens with players like Durant -- even on off nights, he can get enough volume to shine offensively and carry his team to victory. Durant has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, but his impressive offensive showing have become a trend now. Durant has scored at least 25 points 12 times and is averaging 29.5 points while shooting 57.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep over Brooklyn's last 15 games.