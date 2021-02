Durant (COVID-19 protocols) won't travel with the team for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant is going through contact tracing that held him out for most of the second half Friday, and he'll be unavailable for Saturday's contest as a result. It's not yet clear when he could return to action. Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could see increased run for the Nets in his absence.