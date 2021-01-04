Durant will not play in Tuesday's game against Utah due to "health and safety protocols," per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

At this time, it's unclear what, exactly, led to Durant being ruled out, and it's also unclear whether he might be set for a multi-game absence. For fantasy managers in weekly leagues, starting Durant will carry significant risk -- especially considering the Nets have a back-to-back set on Thursday (vs. PHI) and Friday (at MEM). Even if Durant is cleared to return for following Tuesday's game, there's a good chance he'd sit one-half of the back-to-back. Expect Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Taurean Prince to pick up some minutes in Durant's absence Tuesday.