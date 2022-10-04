Durant scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

The Nets trotted out their expected Opening Night starting lineup for this one, although none of the five played more than Durant's 19 minutes. The 34-year-old superstar led the team in scoring on the night, and while there are questions surrounding how the unit will gel with Ben Simmons in the mix, Durant himself should have no trouble posting his usual outstanding numbers as long as he can stay healthy.