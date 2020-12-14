Durant had 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's preseason win over the Wizards.

In his first NBA action since the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant played 24 minutes and looked mostly like his old self. Durant scored his first points on a blow-by dunk and helped the Nets to a 38-20 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Nets play just one more preseason game (Friday in Boston) before next Tuesday's regular season opener against Golden State.