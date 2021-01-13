Durant scored 34 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with 13 assists and nine rebounds across 36 minutes in a 122-116 win over Denver on Tuesday.

Durant scored north of 30 points for the second straight game after returning from COVID-19 protocols. The forward scored 20 points after halftime alone on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, helping erase a 16-point deficit coming into the third quarter. Durant scored six of Brooklyn's final nine points with under two minutes to play, securing the win. The former MVP logged his third straight double-double of the season.