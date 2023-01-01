Durant ended Saturday's 123-106 victory over the Hornets with 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.

Durant has scored at least 20 points in 11 games in a row, and the star forward continues to deliver night after night for a sizzling Brooklyn team. Even though Durant is not performing at an MVP level, he has been excellent this month and is thriving as an elite scoring threat for a Nets team that has been scorching hot in recent weeks. He averaged 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in December.