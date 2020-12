Durant tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks in Friday's 113-89 victory against the Celtics. He also had a steal and a turnover in the game.

Durant built upon Sunday's solid performance with an even better one on Friday. After sitting out the entire 2019-20 campaign through injury, he looks at full strength heading into this season.