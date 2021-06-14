Durant finished Sunday's Game 4 against Milwaukee with 28 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Durant got his numbers, but it wasn't an easy afternoon for the two-time Finals MVP, who was endlessly harassed by P.J. Tucker and needed 25 shots to get to 28 points. With Kyrie Irving exiting the game in the second quarter due to a sprained ankle, Durant was tasked with most of the heavy lifting, offensively, in the second half. And while he was able to keep the Nets within striking distance, Brooklyn played from behind for the entire third and fourth quarters. If both Irving and James Harden (hamstring) are unable to play in Tuesday's Game 5, Durant will again be asked to carry virtually the entire offense on his shoulders.