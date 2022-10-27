Durant posted 33 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Bucks.

Durant took a season-high 13 foul shots and scored at least 30 points for the third time in the season's first four games. While he's made 52.4 percent of his shots on the year, he's hit just 31.8 percent of his three-point attempts and was 7-for-19 on shots beyond five feet Wednesday. He's averaging 10.3 free-throw attempts per game in the early going, a big reason why he's scoring 32.3 points per game.