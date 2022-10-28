Durant amassed 37 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Durant has scored 32 or more points in four of his first five games of the season, though surprisingly, the Nets have lost every time he's accomplished that feat. Despite the fact he's one of the most veteran superstars in the league, Durant hasn't lost a step offensively and has been extremely productive while also showing efficiency as a scorer. He's averaging 33.2 points per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field across his first five contests.