Durant tallied 26 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 win over the Celtics.

The 32-year-old has been dialed in over his first two games in the NBA playoffs, averaging 29.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in that span. Durant is also shooting a blistering 95 percent from the charity stripe, missing only once in 20 attempts. The 12-year veteran will look to keep up his phenomenal play in Game 3 on Friday.