Durant recorded 29 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Hornets.

Durant might have ended as the game's top scorer, but that wasn't enough for a Nets team that saw their two-game winning streak end unexpectedly. Even with the loss, Durant continues to be as good as he had never been injured -- he now has two straight games with 29 points and has surpassed the 20-point plateau in his three games this season. It remains to be seen if he will be available for Monday's tilt against the Grizzlies since it will be the second half of a back-to-back, though.