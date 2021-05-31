Durant finished with 42 points (14-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's win over the Celtics.

Even though the Nets had an excellent offensive performance as a team, Durant was the undisputed star of the game with an efficient output and absolutely dominant stretches of play. That shouldn't be surprising considering the kind of scorer Durant is, but he seems to be taking his play to another level during the current postseason run -- he has scored 32 or more points in three of his four games so far. Durant is averaging 34.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 55.1 percent from the field so far in the series.