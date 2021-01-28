Durant recorded 32 points (13-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 42 minutes Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime win at Atlanta.

Despite returning from a torn Achilles and the Nets' relatively recent acquisition of James Harden, it is Durant who remains their leading scorer on offense. He has led them in points across all their past three games, averaging 27.7 points in the process. Considering the Nets also won those three games while playing with Harden and Kyrie Irving, it is a promising sign that he will remain their leading scorer while they continue to play together this season.