Durant (knee) is on track with his recovery plan and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Nets announced Wednesday that Durant will begin running and participating in on-court activities this week, but another update on his status likely won't come until next month. He was initially expected to miss about a month after being diagnosed Jan. 9 with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, and his re-evaluation a week into February should provide an updated outlook on his timeline. With his potential return date falling right around the All-Star break, the Brooklyn staff may opt to give the MVP candidate even more time to rest before thrusting him back into game action for the second half of the campaign. After losing four straight games without Durant in the lineup, the 29-17 Nets have won back-to-back contests and currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.