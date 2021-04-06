Durant (hamstring) is expected to make his return for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A strained left hamstring has kept Durant out of 26 of the Nets' last 27 games (including 23 straight), but all indications are that the two-time Finals MVP will be back in action Wednesday night. Durant is officially designated as probable on the Nets' injury report. When healthy, Durant has played at an elite level this season, averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. He's appeared in just 19 games, however, and the Nets will likely build in some rest nights over the final six weeks of the season. The Nets have four back-to-backs remaining on the schedule, the first of which arrives April 20 and 21.