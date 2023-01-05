Durant closed Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls with 44 points (15-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Durant had his second-best scoring output of the season, but his efforts scoring the rock were not enough and the Nets saw the end of their winning streak. Durant has been on fire since the start of December and is averaging 29.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 14 contests.